Bidenomics Hits [Bidan] Fans

Elites Look To Transfer Pain To You
* Those who helped Joe now suffering consequences.
* Democracy dies in cowardice.
* Wall Street lay-offs: the canary in the coal mine?
* Joe’s false prophets have spun America into ruin.
* How much longer will his backers ignore the obvious?
* Left wants to eradicate life’s conveniences.
* The left’s ultimate goal: taking your cars.
* NYT: cars represent freedom and thus are racist.
False Prophets
* Inflation was transitory.
* Job market was strong.
* Economy overall good.
* Ukraine winning.
* Crime would go down.
* Border under control.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 16 December 2022
