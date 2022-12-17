Create New Account
Bidenomics Hits [Bidan] Fans
92 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 18 hours ago |

Elites Look To Transfer Pain To You

* Those who helped Joe now suffering consequences.

* Democracy dies in cowardice.

* Wall Street lay-offs: the canary in the coal mine?

* Joe’s false prophets have spun America into ruin.

* How much longer will his backers ignore the obvious?

* Left wants to eradicate life’s conveniences.

* The left’s ultimate goal: taking your cars.

* NYT: cars represent freedom and thus are racist.


False Prophets

* Inflation was transitory.

* Job market was strong.

* Economy overall good.

* Ukraine winning.

* Crime would go down.

* Border under control.


The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 16 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317376172112

Keywords
libertycrimelaura ingrahamborder crisisjoe bidensouthern borderliberalismukrainetyrannycost of livingprogressivismunemploymentleftismbroken borderradicalismfalse prophetopen borderborder battlekhazariajob marketborder invasionprice inflationbidenflationbidenomicsconsumer prices

