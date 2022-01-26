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Dr. David Duke ~ EXPLAINED: The War on the White European Race
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80 views • January 26, 2022
Supporting your race is expected and necessary. It's fine for the Blacks, the Jews, the Asians, and every other ethnic group to stick up for their rights....but somehow it's OK to villainize the Whites for doing the same thing? Think about it.
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