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BREAKING: ABORIGINALS HUNTED BY MILITARY, KIDS JABBED BY FORCE - DISTURBING VIDEO
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140 views • November 25, 2021
BREAKING: ABORIGINALS HUNTED BY MILITARY, KIDS JABBED BY FORCE - DISTURBING VIDEO
Mirror. Source
BREAKING: Aboriginals HUNTED BY MILITARY, Kids JABBED BY FORCE - DISTURBING Video https://rumble.com/vpr53l-breaking-aboriginals-hunted-by-military-kids-jabbed-by-force-disturbing-vid.html
Quote: "The Stew Peters Show is tracking the Aussie Aboriginal abomination, and we are dedicated to exposing what's happening to FREE CITIZENS in Australia. Stew Peters shows a video of a tribe begging for help, and challenged "influencers", professional athletes, celebrities and lawmakers to act, IMMEDIATELY to save Aboriginals from tyranny."
Mirror. Source
BREAKING: Aboriginals HUNTED BY MILITARY, Kids JABBED BY FORCE - DISTURBING Video https://rumble.com/vpr53l-breaking-aboriginals-hunted-by-military-kids-jabbed-by-force-disturbing-vid.html
Quote: "The Stew Peters Show is tracking the Aussie Aboriginal abomination, and we are dedicated to exposing what's happening to FREE CITIZENS in Australia. Stew Peters shows a video of a tribe begging for help, and challenged "influencers", professional athletes, celebrities and lawmakers to act, IMMEDIATELY to save Aboriginals from tyranny."
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