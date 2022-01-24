Os Replicantes

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97 views • January 24, 2022
Em todo o mundo, mais de 1,5 bilhão de pessoas acreditam na reencarnação, a crença de que uma alma pode ser renascida em um corpo diferente após a morte. As principais universidades em todo o mundo têm departamentos dedicados ao estudo da reencarnação e de acordo com sua pesquisa, há um corpo de evidência de montagem que sugere que algumas pessoas têm a capacidade de lembrar vividamente as vidas passadas.
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