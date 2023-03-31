https://gettr.com/post/p2d0ziqf6a6

3/29/2023 On the same day, Gateway Pundit and Newsmax published articles by the renowned writer Matt Palumbo, exposing once again that Mr. Miles Guo and Ms. Yvette Wang were framed and jailed by the CCP enablers within the DOJ. Mr. Palumbo also reveals for the first time that the SDNY prosecutors flagrantly violated the Bail Act and refused to grant bail to Ms. Wang for various absurd reasons.

#FreeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #NFSC #PrasMichell





3/29/2023 《网关专家》和《大全新闻》在同一天发表了著名作家马特·帕伦博的文章，再次揭露郭文贵先生以及王雁平女士被中共在美国司法部的打手陷害入狱一事，并首次披露了纽约南区检察官公然违反《保释法》，以各种荒谬理由拒绝王雁平女士保释的令人发指的行径。

#立即释放郭文贵 #立刻释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #米歇尔案





