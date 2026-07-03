Exposing the SDG Deception

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The United Nations Agenda 2030 and its greenwashed Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are disingenuously presented to the public through friendly branding and brightly coloured logos found in community spaces like parks and libraries. However, these 17 goals are predatory ‘wolves in sheep's clothing,’ a cunningly deceptive ruse designed to usher in centralised global control. By peeling back the glitzy public relations packaging, a much darker interpretation of globalism’s genocidal SDGs emerges.