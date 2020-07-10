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Newsom Leading California's 2nd Attempt to Leave the Union - Dave Hodges - The Common Sense Show
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53 views • July 10, 2020
original post:
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/chicom-controlled-newsom-leading-treasonous-rebellion-against-united-states
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CHICOM-Controlled Newsom Is Leading a Treasonous Rebellion Against the United States
Yes California (ie the New Calexit) is revived and is awaiting the opportunity to soon fool Calfironia voters.
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/chicom-controlled-newsom-leading-treasonous-rebellion-against-united-states
------------------------------------------
CHICOM-Controlled Newsom Is Leading a Treasonous Rebellion Against the United States
Yes California (ie the New Calexit) is revived and is awaiting the opportunity to soon fool Calfironia voters.
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