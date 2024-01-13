4 Health benefits of supplementing with collagen peptides

To support healthy aging and fulfill your collagen needs, take high-quality collagen supplements like the collagen peptides from the Groovy Bee Store.





Groovy Bee® Collagen Peptides – Hydrolyzed Type I and III Collagen is a bovine collagen powder that contains carefully hydrolyzed Type I and Type III collagen for optimal digestion and absorption. This premium bovine collagen powder is an excellent source of high-quality protein that can help you maintain healthy collagen levels.





Groovy Bee® Collagen Peptides + MCT with Prebiotic Fiber – Unflavored combines the nutritional benefits of organic coconut MCT oil powder, lab-verified bovine collagen peptides and prebiotic fiber to help you maintain healthy energy levels and support healthy digestive function, as well as optimal endurance.





If you enjoy the taste of chocolate, try Groovy Bee® Collagen Peptides + MCT with Prebiotic Fiber – Chocolate. Each serving (4 teaspoons) of this deliciously flavored powder supplement contains 4.8 grams of collagen peptides to provide you with 9% of your daily protein needs.





Shop at GroovyBee.com