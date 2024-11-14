ALEPH TAV & THE SIGN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Messiah is called 'the Aleph & the TaV' in scripture and said He was the 'only SIGN' given to this wicked and adulterous generation: This is the sign of Jonah that restores us back to the calendar that did not end at the cross:
Moses calendar found hidden chronologically in the Book of Acts: The Sabbaths and Feasts did NOT end at the cross, Christianity and Judaism have never known or kept Moses & Messiahs calendar!
The Restored Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3
e-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: