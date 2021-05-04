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Germ Theory Debunked - 5G Dangers Revealed - Vaccine Myth Exploded (Part 3)
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256 views • May 04, 2021
This BGB reproduction is part 3 of a 3 part series that focuses on the myths and lies surrounding the mysteries of diseases like the current Covid-19 hoax pandemic.
It also deals with the inherent dangers and catastrophic outcome of the implementation of weapon grade 5G radiation at 60 Gh - and above - all over the whole earth.
Finally the sinister use of vaccines to implement ill health on humans. If you're not sure what it's all about, you need to see the trilogy of this video. Depopulation of humans on earth is a central factor in what is going on.
More info; at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
It also deals with the inherent dangers and catastrophic outcome of the implementation of weapon grade 5G radiation at 60 Gh - and above - all over the whole earth.
Finally the sinister use of vaccines to implement ill health on humans. If you're not sure what it's all about, you need to see the trilogy of this video. Depopulation of humans on earth is a central factor in what is going on.
More info; at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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