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How Medi-sin Manipulation with Testing Is Often Used to Deceive People
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162 views • February 08, 2021
Time and time again the "medical" community, mostly leading organizations like the WHO and CDC and other for-profit medical device and pharmaceutical companies have used testing to scare people into believing they needed their drugs and treatments.
What I like to call "medi-sin" (when medicine or the medical community purposefully deceives or takes advantage of people) has utilized testing to create fear and drive up profits! They have often done this with cancer, now with the power of fear, it seems they want to do it with common viruses like the C-virus.
While many with the medical community may mean well and want to help their patients, if they are lied to by those in major positions like the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, etc. then they are often passing on the lies told to them.
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*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
What I like to call "medi-sin" (when medicine or the medical community purposefully deceives or takes advantage of people) has utilized testing to create fear and drive up profits! They have often done this with cancer, now with the power of fear, it seems they want to do it with common viruses like the C-virus.
While many with the medical community may mean well and want to help their patients, if they are lied to by those in major positions like the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, etc. then they are often passing on the lies told to them.
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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