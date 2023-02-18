Create New Account
🔥Listen to this wretched US mouthpiece Audaciously Declaring (in 2019) - the US "owns" one third of Syria (the portion it & its proxies illegally occupy).
Published 20 hours ago

At the end is a place to donate to Syria earthquake victims. Due to US sanctions it's not easy for them to find help.

Listen to this wretched US mouthpiece audaciously declaring (in 2019) the US "owns" one third of Syria (the portion it & its proxies illegally occupy), "the resource-rich, economic powerhouse of Syria, where the hydrocarbons are, as well as the agricultural powerhouse..."

These people are absolute criminals with no regard for human lives. Not only do they illegally occupy Syrian land, steal & burn its resources, but they continue to prevent earthquake rescue & relief operations.

May karma give them a hefty dose of what they deserve.🔥

LINKS FOR DONATING TO SYRIA:

https://haysatar.com/campaign/242/help-the-earthquake-victims-in-syria

https://www.facebook.com/wataawanoo?mibextid=ZbWKwL

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02agS6UrYXDJxaMzFsiwekyYUFmCjKzH5txoHz7JsMUmqPeKnAE1QFd4hBW2qLUjzwl&id=100069728167963&mibextid=Nif5oz

HaySatar Crowdfunding Fundraiser Platform (https://haysatar.com/campaign/242/help-the-earthquake-victims-in-syria)


