Outreach: You Can Not Reach The Father Through A Wall - Messianic Rabbi Zev Porat - [MIRROR]

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Zev Porat a True Born Again Brother in Our Lord Jesus Christ preaches the Good News of the Gospel to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.





This video is MIRRORED from the Messiah Of Israel Ministries YouTube channel which you can visit here at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVGJwyvxj_jktUDZFhmX90w





Find Zev Porat also on Rumble at https://rumble.com/c/messiahofisraelministries





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* The Book: The Rabbi, The Secret Message and the Identity of Messiah, Go To Carl Gallups' Website: http://www.carlgallups.com





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This is the Good News of the Gospel.





The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version





1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;





2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.





3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;





4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:





The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version





9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.





10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.