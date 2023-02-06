The Prisoner - The Chimes Of Big Ben - Episode 2

"The Chimes of Big Ben" - Original UK Air Date - 6 October 1967

A new prisoner, Nadia, may have information about the Village that makes an escape attempt possible.

The Prisoner is an allegorical British science fiction television series starring Patrick McGoohan. A single season of 17 episodes was filmed between September 1966 and January 1968. The first episode in the UK aired in September 1967, although the global premiere was in Canada several weeks earlier. The series was released in the US in June 1968.

Source Credit - ITV



Mirrored - Greg E