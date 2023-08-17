Liquid Death - Satanic Cringe Water

Liquid Death is a Satanic water company that wants you to sell your soul and laugh at evil.
Liquid Death is overpriced, aluminum-canned water that retailers don’t even want on their shelves due to its name. Apart from its unappealing name and logo, torture, pornography, environmental shamanism, witchcraft, and Christian ridicule are used to market the brand which hides behind a pretense of health and environmental concern to target people who don’t care about their health or the environment.
Shownotes: https://theonerds.net/liquid-death-satanic-brand/
#liquiddeath
