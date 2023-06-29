Create New Account
Victory Haven Résumé - June 2023
Victory Haven Natural Health
Ever wonder the background behind Victory Haven Natural Health Group?

~ What credentials do they have?

~ What experience do they have?

This video is our Résumé. Enjoy!

I sure had fun building it!


Video Designed & Produced by:

Naomi Havens

Co-Founder & CEO

Victory Haven - Alternative Cancer Support & Assistance Group

www.VictoryHaven.org

