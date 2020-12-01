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WE KNEW IT WOULD GET WORSE BEFORE IT GOT BETTER
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56 views • December 01, 2020
libertytalkcanada

Nov 29- The streets of Paris are in chaos, tyranny, and violence. Bil Gates is a weenie and the PCR test fraud is causing massive protests around the world. Meanwhile Banks are being burned down. I show what MSM won't.

Liberty Talk Canada
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