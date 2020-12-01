WE KNEW IT WOULD GET WORSE BEFORE IT GOT BETTER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Nov 29- The streets of Paris are in chaos, tyranny, and violence. Bil Gates is a weenie and the PCR test fraud is causing massive protests around the world. Meanwhile Banks are being burned down. I show what MSM won't.
Liberty Talk Canada
18.4K subscribers on YouTube
** To support my show you can donate at: http://www.plumfund.com/crowdfunding/...
or etransfer to [email protected]
Links:
Please join our Canadian freedom network at www.libertynetwork.ca
** Thanks to Our Sponsors!!
Visit Our Fellow Freedom Fighters at http://standforfreedom.ca/
Hedy at Hair Monster, in North Vancouver, BC
https://HairMonster.ca
** SUBSCRIBE to my Bitchute channel :
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ujmy...
*Sign the House of Commons Petition: https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Pe...
*Please help to fund the very important BC lawsuit against this criminal activity against the politician's and health authority at www.action4canada.com/donate