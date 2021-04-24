Former Ambassador to China Comprised by CCP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/21/2021 Bannon’s War Room exposed another politician compromised by the CCP: Max Baucus， ambassador to CCP China in the Obama administration, was hired by Binance, the CCP’s new cryptocurrency exchange platform. The CCP uses its BGY plan to control American elites.