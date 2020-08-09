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Marche contre les mesures du Covid-19 - Protest against Covid-19 mesures - 08 Aug 2020 - Montreal, Qc, Canada
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80 views • August 09, 2020
March ended up in front the Montreal Radio-Canada fake news headquarter paid by your tax dollars. This is the last 15 minutes of the event, speech given by Stephane Blais.
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