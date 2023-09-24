Create New Account
In a heated address to the EU Parliament, Romanian MEP Cristian Terheș, doesn't hold back in exposing the Net Zero scam:
"CO2 is a gas that currently represents 0.041% of the whole atmosphere. Despite this small [percentage], for decades now, campaigns are ran to make people believe that man-made CO2 is the cause of climate change."


"The solutions proposed to fight climate change are higher taxes and more state control, as well as less rights and options for the people... Obviously, the declared objective is to change our behaviour, while fighting climate change is just a pretext to do it.

