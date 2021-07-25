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PLANNEDILLUSION EXTENDED NEWS ALERT - THE VACCINATED CATCH COVID - 18072021
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80 views • July 25, 2021
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In this episode
The brainwashing has now progressed to the point of openly declaring 'THE VACCINATED CATCH COVID', so what was the point of the Vaccine ??
Show links
Vaccinated catch COVID
https://www.smh.com.au/national/don-t-be-concerned-by-vaccinated-people-catching-covid-say-experts-20210716-p58ab6.html
To support PLannedilLusion head to : https://www.plannedillusion.com/support
To Subscribe for exclusive content : https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion/subscribe
In this episode
The brainwashing has now progressed to the point of openly declaring 'THE VACCINATED CATCH COVID', so what was the point of the Vaccine ??
Show links
Vaccinated catch COVID
https://www.smh.com.au/national/don-t-be-concerned-by-vaccinated-people-catching-covid-say-experts-20210716-p58ab6.html
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