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Πρωτοπρ. Νικόλαος Μανώλης - Τα πρόσωπα των ψευδεπισκόπων
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55 views • October 10, 2021
Ὁμιλία τοῦ μακαριστοῦ πρωτοπρεσβυτέρου πατρός Νικολάου Μανώλη γιὰ τίς αἰρετίζουσες συμπεριφορὲς τοῦ κλήρου μέ θέμα "Τά πρόσωπα τῶν ψευδεπισκόπων".
Ἡ ὁμιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε το 2017 στήν αἴθουσα «Ὀρθοδοξία» τοῦ «Ὀρθοδόξου Χριστιανικοῦ Συλλόγου Ἅγιος Ἰωσήφ ὁ Ἠσυχαστής».
Ἡ ὁμιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε το 2017 στήν αἴθουσα «Ὀρθοδοξία» τοῦ «Ὀρθοδόξου Χριστιανικοῦ Συλλόγου Ἅγιος Ἰωσήφ ὁ Ἠσυχαστής».
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