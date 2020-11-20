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Pretended Threats used to Justify Perpetual Servitude
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433 views • November 20, 2020
James Corbett shows how pretended Global Warming and pretended Pandemics are being used as psychological weapons to frighten the public into acceptance of totalitarian government, supposedly offered as the solution to those threats. He argues that the only way to prevent this plan from succeeding is for millions of us to rediscover our indignation and outrage to the end that, as one loud voice, we stand together and say "Hell No!" to the agenda. 2020 Sep 23 - Source: Corbett Report, https://youtu.be/zGxy-dOvX0A/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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