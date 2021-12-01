Ep. 2640b - All Three Movies Playing At The Same Time, Justice Marker, Comms Blackout

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The [DS] is panicking, they know nothing will stop what is coming. Twitter begins the communication blackout and will suspend anyone if they post a pic without on consent, getting ready for the purge. The Maxwell trial is in full swing and the fake news is distracting the people making them think Trump is involved with Epstein, this will backfire on them like the Russia hoax. The election fraud is being presented in multiple states, this is not going to go well for the [DS]. All three movies are playing at the same time, Justice marker.
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All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.