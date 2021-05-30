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GOD'S BENEDICTION: 2 Corinthians 13:14, 20210530
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130 views • May 30, 2021
GOD's Benediction, 2 Corinthians 13:14, Sunday, May 30, 2021
The Grace of the LORD Jesus Christ, and the Love of GOD, and the Communion of the Holy Spirit be with you all. Amen.
Personalized:
May the wonderful Grace of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, our Redeemer, the Perfect Love that comes from our Almighty Heavenly Father and GOD, our JEHOVAH, The EL-SHADDAI, The LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, our EL-ELYON, The MOST HIGH GOD, our JEHOVAH-NISSI, The LORD our Banner, who continues to shield, to cover us, and protect us, our JEHOVAH-RAPHA, The LORD who HEALS us of all diseases and sicknesses and problems, our JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU, The LORD our RIGHTEOUSNESS, our JEHOVAH-MEKKADESH, The LORD who is our Sanctifier, who sanctifies us and cleanses us from all our sins, our JEHOVAH-RAAH, The LORD our SHEPHERD, our JEHOVAH-JIREH, who provides for our needs, and will continue to provide for us, our JEHOVAH in all areas. Holy Father, we pray for your Presence over us, and we also pray that the Ever-Faithful Presence of the Holy Spirit continue to abide with each of us now and forever, until we meet again in the wonderful Name of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ!
And of us GOD's people say, '"AMEN!"
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
The Grace of the LORD Jesus Christ, and the Love of GOD, and the Communion of the Holy Spirit be with you all. Amen.
Personalized:
May the wonderful Grace of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, our Redeemer, the Perfect Love that comes from our Almighty Heavenly Father and GOD, our JEHOVAH, The EL-SHADDAI, The LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, our EL-ELYON, The MOST HIGH GOD, our JEHOVAH-NISSI, The LORD our Banner, who continues to shield, to cover us, and protect us, our JEHOVAH-RAPHA, The LORD who HEALS us of all diseases and sicknesses and problems, our JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU, The LORD our RIGHTEOUSNESS, our JEHOVAH-MEKKADESH, The LORD who is our Sanctifier, who sanctifies us and cleanses us from all our sins, our JEHOVAH-RAAH, The LORD our SHEPHERD, our JEHOVAH-JIREH, who provides for our needs, and will continue to provide for us, our JEHOVAH in all areas. Holy Father, we pray for your Presence over us, and we also pray that the Ever-Faithful Presence of the Holy Spirit continue to abide with each of us now and forever, until we meet again in the wonderful Name of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ!
And of us GOD's people say, '"AMEN!"
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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