The Potentially Catastrophic Myth of Renewables
Published Yesterday

Parliament is full of knaves or fools who are destroying the economy in the Quixotic quest for 'Net Zero'.  Stop the rot, sack the lot.  Don't vote for any of the mainstream parties.

