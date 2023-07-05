The Potentially Catastrophic Myth of Renewables

Parliament is full of knaves or fools who are destroying the economy in the Quixotic quest for 'Net Zero'. Stop the rot, sack the lot. Don't vote for any of the mainstream parties.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.