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Biblical creation firmly refutes the next gov hoax (aliens)
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41 views • May 10, 2021
The COVID Relief bill has a provision for full UFO disclosure 180 days after passing. It passed on May 10. Turns out Sept 5, 2021 is 180 days after approval. Meaning Sept 11 comes one week after full UFO disclosure. What could possibly go wrong?
Not only does this video refute flat earth using the Bible, it also depicts the Biblical flat earth. It explains that if you understand the earth is flat and covered by a dome, then when "Scientists" tell us about an alien invasion or first contact, you can be certain it's a lie designed to herd people into FEMA camps.
Not only does this video refute flat earth using the Bible, it also depicts the Biblical flat earth. It explains that if you understand the earth is flat and covered by a dome, then when "Scientists" tell us about an alien invasion or first contact, you can be certain it's a lie designed to herd people into FEMA camps.
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