⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1200, September 22, 2022

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 22, 2022)

Part 1

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

Russian Aerospace Forces have neutralised the manpower and military equipment of the units from 93rd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Monachinovka (Kharkov region).

The attack has resulted in the elimination of up to 100 militants and up to 20 units of military equipment, including 1 HIMARS multiple rocket-launching system (MRLS).

Fire attack launched at the units from 14th Mechanised Brigade that made an unsuccessful attempt to pass through Oskol river near Dvurechnoye (Kharkov region) has resulted in the elimination of up to 30 enemy's servicemen and 6 infantry combat vehicles.

Russian Aerospace Forces have launched high-precision attacks at the provisional bases of the units from 65th Mechanised Infantry Brigade, 19th Escort Guard Battalion and mercenaries from the 'Foreign Legion' near Zaporozhye. The AFU has lost up to 150 militants and 19 units of military equipment.

High-precision air-based missiles have been launched at the provisional base of 17th Tank Brigade and a munitions depot of 80th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU near Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

The attacks have resulted in the elimination of over 90 Ukrainian servicemen, 15 units of military equipment and more than 1,000 munitions for mortars.

Fire attacks launched at the positions of 60th Infantry Brigade near Novovoznesenskoye and Mirolyubovka (Kherson region) have resulted in total neutralisation of 96th Battalion's combat capacity. The rest of the personnel has abandoned the operations area.

Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised: 1 command post of a battalion from 1st Tank Brigade of the AFU near Vesyoloye (Donetsk People's Republic), 3 artillery platoons of U.S.-manufactured M-777 howitzers near Velikaya Kostromka (Dnepropetrovsk region), Dneprovskoye and Yavkino (Nikolayev region), as well as 1 platoon of HIMARS MRLS near Bereznegovatoye (Nikolayev region).





◽️ Moreover, the manpower and military equipment of the units from 14th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU have been neutralised near Gusinka (Kharkov region), 46th Airmobile Brigade of the AFU and Belogorka (Kherson region), as well as 72 artillery units, 138 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

4 AFU munitions and armament depots have been destroyed near Mochaninovka (Kharkov region), Poltavka and Olgovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

Air defence facilities have shot down 17 unmanned aerial vehicles near Beryozovoye, Urozhaynoye, Stepnoye, Valeryanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Ternoviye Pody (Nikolayev region), Maksima Gorkogo, Charivnoye, Stepnoye and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

In addition, 37 projectiles launched by multiple rocket-launching systems, including 27 projectiles launched by HIMAR, have been destroyed in air near Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Kakhovka hydroelectric plant and Kherson, as well as 10 projectiles launched by Olkha near Makeyevka, Volnovakha (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervony Mayak (Kherson region) and Kherson.

7 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles have been shot down near Chernobayevka (Kherson region).

In total, 295 airplanes and 155 helicopters, 2,035 unmanned aerial vehicles, 375 air defence missile systems, 5,073 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 842 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,406 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,786 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

Part 2

❗️ Kiev regime continues its provocations aimed at creating a possible technological disaster at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

◽️ Over the past 24 hours, the city of Energodar and the territory adjacent to Zaporozhye nuclear power plant have been attacked by 13 artillery projectiles. The attacks were launched from positions deployed near Marganets (Dnepropetrovsk region). AFU units have been neutralised by a counter-attack launched by Russian artillery.

Part 3

◽️ After a complicated negotiation on an exchange, 55 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces, Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics who were in mortal danger being in captivity, returned this night from Kiev-controlled territory of Ukraine.

◽️ All the servicemen have been transported by a military transport airplane to the Russian Federation and currently are treated in the healthcare facilities of Russian Defence Ministry. All the liberated servicemen receive necessary psychological and medical aid.

⚠️ The radiation environment at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant remains normal.