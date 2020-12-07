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The United Nations and the Origins of "The Great Reset" | Antony P. Mueller
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31 views • December 07, 2020
The United Nations and the Origins of "The Great Reset" | Antony P. Mueller
The United Nations has been the key institution in setting the stage for a global "Great Reset" devoted to global management of human society and of markets.
Original Article: https://mises.org/wire/united-nations..
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmT6-ChKpaiIVu2fhEIsNtQ
Quote ,, Aerodynamically, the bumble bee shouldn't be able to fly, but the bumble bee doesn't know it so it goes on flying anyway. Mary Kay Ash
The United Nations has been the key institution in setting the stage for a global "Great Reset" devoted to global management of human society and of markets.
Original Article: https://mises.org/wire/united-nations..
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmT6-ChKpaiIVu2fhEIsNtQ
Quote ,, Aerodynamically, the bumble bee shouldn't be able to fly, but the bumble bee doesn't know it so it goes on flying anyway. Mary Kay Ash
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