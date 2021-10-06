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Awesome scenes in Brisbane, Qld, Australia. 18th September, 2021. 1 of 4.
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Awesome scenes as huge crowds that could fill football stadiums gathered in the Brisbane City Botanical Gardens and then marched through the CBD as part of the Worldwide Rally for Freedom on 18th September, 2021.
Here, we see the start of the rally. Complete with drums, singing & dancing and joyous celebration.
Special thanks to The People's Revolution for putting on the rallies in Brisbane. They are always awesome.
Next one is 16th October, 2021.
Please join TPR - https://thepeoplesrevolution.com.au/
Subscribe on TG - https://t.me/thepeoplesrevolution
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Thanks for watching.
Here, we see the start of the rally. Complete with drums, singing & dancing and joyous celebration.
Special thanks to The People's Revolution for putting on the rallies in Brisbane. They are always awesome.
Next one is 16th October, 2021.
Please join TPR - https://thepeoplesrevolution.com.au/
Subscribe on TG - https://t.me/thepeoplesrevolution
Follow & subscribe to Roobs' Flyers @;
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Odysee/Lbry - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
lbry://@roobsflyers#0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers - [email protected] or [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
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