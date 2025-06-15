"They're all DEAD" Thousands of Ukrainian bodies in a freezer and Zelensky doesn't want them back

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Last year we reported here on the show how Ukraine was refusing to pay the pensions of the fallen soldiers to their loved ones.... soldiers killed in action were labeled as missing so that Mothers who lost their sons wouldn't receive any death benefits. Can you imagine a government so corrupt? That's Ukraine.