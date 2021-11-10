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There is no virus
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228 views • November 10, 2021
A Virus Is NOT Contagious
You've Been Lied To
Learn The Truth Of What A Virus Really Is
The only way you "catch a virus" is via injection. A "virus" is nothing but potent medical voodoo. DO NOT GET THE C19 VAX, or else >> https://www.brighteon.com/01d972b6-3382-437c-b073-1146627cd0a3
You've Been Lied To
Learn The Truth Of What A Virus Really Is
The only way you "catch a virus" is via injection. A "virus" is nothing but potent medical voodoo. DO NOT GET THE C19 VAX, or else >> https://www.brighteon.com/01d972b6-3382-437c-b073-1146627cd0a3
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