Is America Purposely Being Left Defenseless?

In the last year #CommieJoe Biden has given over $80 Billion dollars of military weapons to ISIS and other terrorists and in the last couple months has been sending billions and billions and billions of dollars more in weapons to Ukraine which is depleting American supplies. Some weapon systems will have to be completely redesigned because the components used to make them are no longer available. Others will take years to rebuild the inventory. What happens if the US is pulled into the war with Russia, or China, or the Middle East? Will America be left defenseless?









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