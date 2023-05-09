Create New Account
Living Exponentially Hosted by Eileen Tesch with Karla Wagner & Frank Czech - AXEMITAX
Published 16 hours ago

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living, or its sponsors.

Karla and Frank were called to join forces and start a ballot initiative to end property taxes in the State of Michigan. 

They are getting a lot of support especially from senior citizens. This is one initiative that everyone should get behind!   

