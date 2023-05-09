Living Exponentially Hosted by Eileen Tesch with Karla Wagner & Frank Czech - AXEMITAX

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living, or its sponsors.
Karla and Frank were called to join forces and start a ballot initiative to end property taxes in the State of Michigan.
They are getting a lot of support especially from senior citizens. This is one initiative that everyone should get behind!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.