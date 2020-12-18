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Tri-Continental Discussion: COVID, US Election & Secession; Europe & Russia
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90 views • December 18, 2020
We have a 3-way discussion with Patrick of Surviving WeimeriKa in the USA and Nordlux in Bulgaria.
We discuss an earlier show where Nordlux had accurately predicted various things about COVID and that it does NOT behave like you would expect of a virus.
We discussed the US Election, and even talk of secession.
We discuss Europe, especially at the time of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact and whether the Soviet Union was good or bad for Whites in Eastern Europe.
I also mention the time of the Cold War and how it affected us in Africa and the role of the Soviet Union in getting the blacks to destroy the Whites here.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
We discuss an earlier show where Nordlux had accurately predicted various things about COVID and that it does NOT behave like you would expect of a virus.
We discussed the US Election, and even talk of secession.
We discuss Europe, especially at the time of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact and whether the Soviet Union was good or bad for Whites in Eastern Europe.
I also mention the time of the Cold War and how it affected us in Africa and the role of the Soviet Union in getting the blacks to destroy the Whites here.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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