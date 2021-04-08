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COME AND TAKE IT!!! US Representative Madison Cawthorne of NC Throws Done the Gauntlet in Congress
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543 views • April 08, 2021
Congressman tells the Democrats, COME AND TAKE THEM with regard to our firearms and our right to keep and bear ordained and commanded by God and protected by the Second Ammendment. US Representative Madison Cawthorne of NC Throws Done the Gauntlet in Congress.
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