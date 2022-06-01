Cruise Missiles From the Black Sea Headed to Ukraine Today. 060122

cruise missiles from the Black Sea heading to Ukraine.



UPDATE: It turns out that this may be an aim.

BESKYDY RAIL TUNNEL - MAJOR NATO WEAPONS ROUTE, may have been destroyed.



Just after this video, I read the following messages, so not known if related to these missiles.

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Explosions are reported in the Kyiv and Lvov regions. Air defense systems worked in the Kyiv region.



We are waiting for the results of the arrivals.

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They report 4 explosions in the Lviv region.



The affected objects have not yet been specified.

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The Russian army hit the NATO supply route for Ukraine



Rockets hit the Beskydy railway tunnel through the Carpathians.



“The goal is to try to disrupt the railway communication and stop the supply of fuel and weapons from our allies,” said Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Interior Minister