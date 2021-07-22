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EP 2543-6PM Mike Lindell Offers $5 Mil Reward To Cyber Expert Who Can Prove Election Fraud Data False
The Pete Santilli Show
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10 views • July 22, 2021
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
WEDNESDAY JULY 21, 2021 - 6PM
EPISODE #2543
 
EP 2543-6PM DE-BUNK THIS! Mike Lindell Offers $5 Mil Reward To ANY Cyber Expert Who Can Prove Election Fraud Data False 
My Pillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell announced on Wednesday he was offering $5 million to any “cyber guys” who can prove the election data he’ll present at his upcoming “cyber symposium” is not valid.
Lindell appeared on the War Room podcast and said that he’s offering $5 million to any “cyber guy” who shows up at his symposium and demonstrates that the data doesn’t actually prove Donald Trump won the election.
***To support Mike Lindell and benefit Gateway Pundit, use promo code TGP at MyPillow.com***
Special Guest: David Shestokas is the author of the Constitutional Sound Bites series that explains the history, philosophy and meaning of our Founding documents.  He is a former Assistant State’s Attorney for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago, IL.  
https://www.amazon.com/David-Shestokas/e/B002G6UAGU%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share http://www.shestokas.com/
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