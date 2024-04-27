Australian TYRANTS Want to JAIL Elon Musk for THIS!

Glenn Beck
Apr 26, 2024
Australia has demanded that Elon Musk remove a video from X not just in Australia, but around the world. Musk has so far refused to remove the video, which shows a Muslim teenager attacking Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel during a church service, from X completely. But Australia's Prime Minister has blasted Musk as an "arrogant billionaire" and an Australian Senator has called for Musk to be "jailed" for his resistance. So, why such a harsh response? Are they trying to downplay Islamic extremism? Or are they trying to "memory hole" something else..?
