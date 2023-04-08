2023.04.06 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #scottadam #takedowntheccp

Pras Michel被中国共产党聘请帮助将郭文贵送回中国。 Elliott Broidy和Steve Wynn 来帮助引渡郭文贵。司法部的一名名为George Higginbotham的员工还拜访了中国大使馆，讨论遣返郭文贵的qu q q细节。2019年，郭文贵警告外国政府，称中共计划使用准化学武器打击香港民主运动，特朗普总统在2020年1月根据郭文贵的警告实施了中国旅行禁令。

Pras Michel was hired by the CCP to help repatriate Miles Guo to China. Elliott Broidy and Steve Wynn came to help extradite Miles Guo. A Department of Justice employee named George Higginbotham also visited the Chinese Embassy to discuss details of Miles Guo's repatriation. 2019, Miles Guo warned foreign governments that the CCP planned to use Quasi-chemical weapons against the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, and President Trump implemented a China travel ban in January 2020 based on Miles Guo's warnings.