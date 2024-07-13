BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BREAKING 🚨 GUNSHOTS REPORTEDLY FIRED AT DONALD TRUMP PA RALLY AS FORMER PRESIDENT RUSHED OFF STAGE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
663 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
384 views • 9 months ago

Gunshots have reportedly been fired at Donald Trump's rally, with the former president rushed off-stage by security staff.


SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: http://www.youtube.com/skynews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/skynews

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skynews

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skynews

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skynews


For more content go to http://news.sky.com and download our apps: Apple https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/sky-news/id316391924?mt=8 Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bskyb.skynews.android&hl=en_GB


Sky News Daily podcast is available for free here: https://podfollow.com/skynewsdaily/


Sky News videos are now available in Spanish here/Los video de Sky News están disponibles en español aquí: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzG5BnqHO8oNlrPDW9CYJog


To enquire about licensing Sky News content, you can find more information here: https://news.sky.com/info/library-sales


Source:https://youtu.be/fhsKTv-TxHw?si=mW_E6opfH5kH8bWx


https://www.wsj.com/politics/elections/trump-taken-off-stage-after-apparent-shots-fired-at-rally-9d6680da


the capacity that is there to make tyranny total in America. We must see to it that this agency and all agencies that possess this technology operate within the law and under proper supervision, so that we never cross over that abyss. That is the abyss from which there is no return.” ~~ U.S. Senator Frank Church on the NSA, 19751


Note: All research validated by over 500 footnotes with links provided to reliable sources.


https://www.wanttoknow.info/mk/liftingtheveil


https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/trump-rally-caravan-protest-san-fernando-valley/


BUTLER, Pennsylvania, July 13 (Reuters) - Multiple shots rang out at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, with the Republican presidential candidate raising a fist as he was escorted to a vehicle by the U.S. Secret Service, video footage from event showed.

Video appeared to show blood on his ear and armed law enforcement officers were then seen on a roof near the stage where Trump was standing.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he was not briefed on the reported shooting, speaking to reporters as he walked out of church in Delaware.


https://www.reuters.com/world/us/sounds-multiple-shots-heard-trump-rally-pennsylvania-video-2024-07-13/


 This is supposed to be the shooter being carried out.


https://x.com/zaybuali/status/1812265814176711125


https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chuck-schumer-shooting-donald-trump/2024/07/13/id/1172405/

Keywords
gunshotspresident donald john trumpsky newsmulti pronged attackpa rally
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy