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The Entire American Empire Is Run By Pedophiles; Of Course They Want Katanji Brown On SCOTUS - TRUTH BOMB # 2
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80 views • March 22, 2022
SOURCE LINKS:
Grassley: White House Covering Up 48,000 Documents on SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/mike-davis-democrats-dick-durbin-hiding-ketanji-brown-jacksons-record-child-predators-child-porn-sentencing-video/
Mike Davis: Democrats and Dick Durbin Are Hiding Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Record on Child Predators-Child Porn Sentencing (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/mike-davis-democrats-dick-durbin-hiding-ketanji-brown-jacksons-record-child-predators-child-porn-sentencing-video/
Pentagon Staffers Busted for Child Porn
https://www.military.com/video/specialties-and-personnel/civilian-personnel/pentagon-employees-busted-for-child-porn/764020544001
Operation Flicker – Child Pornography Found At High Levels of Government https://www.theblackvault.com/documentarchive/operation-flicker-child-pornography-found-at-high-levels-of-government/
https://documents.theblackvault.com/documents/controversies/OperationFlickerReportsJuly2010pdf.pdf
Afghanistan paedophile ring may be responsible for abuse of over 500 boys
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2019/nov/13/afghanistan-paedophile-ring-that-abused-over-500-boys
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Grassley: White House Covering Up 48,000 Documents on SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/mike-davis-democrats-dick-durbin-hiding-ketanji-brown-jacksons-record-child-predators-child-porn-sentencing-video/
Mike Davis: Democrats and Dick Durbin Are Hiding Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Record on Child Predators-Child Porn Sentencing (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/mike-davis-democrats-dick-durbin-hiding-ketanji-brown-jacksons-record-child-predators-child-porn-sentencing-video/
Pentagon Staffers Busted for Child Porn
https://www.military.com/video/specialties-and-personnel/civilian-personnel/pentagon-employees-busted-for-child-porn/764020544001
Operation Flicker – Child Pornography Found At High Levels of Government https://www.theblackvault.com/documentarchive/operation-flicker-child-pornography-found-at-high-levels-of-government/
https://documents.theblackvault.com/documents/controversies/OperationFlickerReportsJuly2010pdf.pdf
Afghanistan paedophile ring may be responsible for abuse of over 500 boys
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2019/nov/13/afghanistan-paedophile-ring-that-abused-over-500-boys
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
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🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews
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