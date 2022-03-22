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The Entire American Empire Is Run By Pedophiles; Of Course They Want Katanji Brown On SCOTUS - TRUTH BOMB # 2
SBN News Clips
SBN News Clips
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80 views • March 22, 2022
SOURCE LINKS:

Grassley: White House Covering Up 48,000 Documents on SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/mike-davis-democrats-dick-durbin-hiding-ketanji-brown-jacksons-record-child-predators-child-porn-sentencing-video/

Mike Davis: Democrats and Dick Durbin Are Hiding Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Record on Child Predators-Child Porn Sentencing (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/mike-davis-democrats-dick-durbin-hiding-ketanji-brown-jacksons-record-child-predators-child-porn-sentencing-video/

Pentagon Staffers Busted for Child Porn
https://www.military.com/video/specialties-and-personnel/civilian-personnel/pentagon-employees-busted-for-child-porn/764020544001

Operation Flicker – Child Pornography Found At High Levels of Government https://www.theblackvault.com/documentarchive/operation-flicker-child-pornography-found-at-high-levels-of-government/

https://documents.theblackvault.com/documents/controversies/OperationFlickerReportsJuly2010pdf.pdf

Afghanistan paedophile ring may be responsible for abuse of over 500 boys
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2019/nov/13/afghanistan-paedophile-ring-that-abused-over-500-boys

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