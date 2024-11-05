BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Post Script Insights: A Tipping Point in Time: The Rogan-Trump Interview
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
52 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 6 months ago

In this most recent Post Script Insights, futurist John L. Petersen explores the potential significance of the October 25th, 2024 interview between Joe Rogan and Donald Trump, highlighting it as a critical "temporal marker" foreseen by predictive analyst Cliff High since 2009. High’s methods, which combine linguistic pattern analysis and historical cycles, suggest that this conversation will mark the beginning of an unprecedented era, dubbed "Sci-Fi World," where societal norms and frameworks will undergo a dramatic transformation.



Don't forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and SHARE our content!



We invite you to visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when new content is released. See you there!

Keywords
john l petersencliff high predictionsrogan trump interviewtemporal marker
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy