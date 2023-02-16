AN ACT OF WAR? WHAT IS AN OATH WORTH? DERON BRUNSON AND COUY GRIFFIN

A fascinating and fiery conversation with Deron Brunson and Couy Griffin. The latest on the Brunson case and the parallels between Couy's case and theirs. The oath of office is everything and our country is on the precipice because it has been violated in every County and State across the country. In Couy's case the Judge violated his oath of office and in the Brunson case the Supreme Court did. On January 2020 over two thirds of Congress violated their oath of office by installing a President and Vice President when their were valid questions about foreign interference in the election – an act of war!

We have to keep pounding the Supreme Court of the United States with letters to force them to adhere to their oath and HEAR THE CASE!

TAKE ACTION HERE: https://brunsonbrothers.com/

The more people are exposed to truth, the more we win.

