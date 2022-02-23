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The Great AIDS Hoax & the Myth of Contagion || Dr. T.C. Fry
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192 views • February 23, 2022
Dr. Henry L.N. Anderson interviews Dr. Terry C. Fry, a man far ahead of his time, who has interesting opinions on viruses, vaccines, immunology, the germ theory, allergies, herpes genitalis, etc.. “What are called viruses are always dead and incapable of any acts whatsoever. Dead matter may be acted upon but never acts of itself.” “Contagion is a myth — a medical appropriation of ancient misconceptions.”
T.C. Fry is the author of "The Great AIDS Hoax" (1990). This book asserts that AIDS is not new, that it was deliberately “concocted” from old diseases by the Centers for Disease Control and drug cartels. That it may be the third and fourth stages of syphilis under a new name. That it is not caused by a virus and is not contagious. Then what does cause it? “Drugs and poisons”, especially immunodestructive drugs. And why does it kill people? On page 69 it says, “Most of the deaths of so-called AIDS are from massive chemotherapy and drugs.” On page 91, “Almost all deaths attributed to AIDS are confirmed drug users.” On page 229, “Those who are dying of AIDS are those who are under medical care.”
These are radically unorthodox viewpoints that present the medical and pharmaceutical establishments, and their allies in the media, as profit-driven and corrupt. Perpetrating a hoax that “was begun as a simple campaign to wipe out the gay rights movement” and was expanded “to drive the whole population into the medical corral.”
THEY HAVE LIED TO YOU. BREAKTHROUGH THE MYTHS!
* Book "The Great AIDS Hoax" - https://free2shine.net/downloads/The-Great-AIDS-Hoax.pdf
* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/106-for-the-sake-of-truth
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
T.C. Fry is the author of "The Great AIDS Hoax" (1990). This book asserts that AIDS is not new, that it was deliberately “concocted” from old diseases by the Centers for Disease Control and drug cartels. That it may be the third and fourth stages of syphilis under a new name. That it is not caused by a virus and is not contagious. Then what does cause it? “Drugs and poisons”, especially immunodestructive drugs. And why does it kill people? On page 69 it says, “Most of the deaths of so-called AIDS are from massive chemotherapy and drugs.” On page 91, “Almost all deaths attributed to AIDS are confirmed drug users.” On page 229, “Those who are dying of AIDS are those who are under medical care.”
These are radically unorthodox viewpoints that present the medical and pharmaceutical establishments, and their allies in the media, as profit-driven and corrupt. Perpetrating a hoax that “was begun as a simple campaign to wipe out the gay rights movement” and was expanded “to drive the whole population into the medical corral.”
THEY HAVE LIED TO YOU. BREAKTHROUGH THE MYTHS!
* Book "The Great AIDS Hoax" - https://free2shine.net/downloads/The-Great-AIDS-Hoax.pdf
* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/106-for-the-sake-of-truth
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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