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School Principal and Vax Squad Supervisor Served with Notice of Liability
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500 views • May 20, 2021
Where is Informed Consent? Gross negligence by Hawaii's education and medical administrators to inform the youth. Serving Hawaii's mobile so-called "vaccine" clinic, with a gross medical negligence notice of liability/cease and desist letter, for failing to report the full facts to Hawaii's students. Hawaii's youth and families are not fully aware of what exactly they're subjecting themselves to. Radford High School principal James Sunday and John the Vax Squad supervisor were served a Cease and Desist Order and Notice of Liability.
Cease and Desist Order and Notice of Liability:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/pt5opmtidsw6979/Hawaii%20Schools%20C%26D%20NOL%2051821.pdf?dl=0
#vaccine #covid-19 #keiki #genocide
Cease and Desist Order and Notice of Liability:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/pt5opmtidsw6979/Hawaii%20Schools%20C%26D%20NOL%2051821.pdf?dl=0
#vaccine #covid-19 #keiki #genocide
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