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THE NEXT CRISIS IS INEVITABLE: Chris Martenson & Lynette Zang
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521 views • August 10, 2022

Aug 9, 2022 Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️ https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=CWL8092022&month=2022-08

or Call 877-410-1414 ________________ 🟢FREE REPORT: "HOW TO GET A G.R.I.P." YOUR GLOBAL RESET INDEPENDENCE PLAN ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/global-reset-independence-plan?VID=CWL8092022

For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates Subscribe here: 
https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading🗣

I am so excited to have this very special guest on today. I have been following Chris Martenson’s career in his website since 2006 and I have learned so much from this man. He is brilliant and his incredible video series, The Crash Course, that shows the interconnected forces between the economy, the energy and the environment, what he calls the three E's. 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Chris Martenson

2:05 Peak Prosperity

5:43 Economy, Energy & Environment

14:00 Inevitability of Central Bank Digital Currencies

18:39 “Banks Win, Everybody Else Loses"

24:40 Inflationary Spiral

27:38 Central Banks Give Up Forward Guidance

33:52 Manipulation of the Gold Market

42:55 Building Resilience 🔗

To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/the-next-crisis-is-inevitable-a-conversation-with-chris-martenson-lynette-zang/

⬇️ Follow Chris Martenson Website: https://peakprosperity.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/PeakProsperity 

⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver ⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 There are accounts impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. 

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environmentenergyeconomyfederal reservemoneycontrolcrisiscrude oilcrash coursechris martensonlynette zangitm trading inccbdc
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