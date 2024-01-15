Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Front Line - Where Russian Fighters take Another Fortification of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Capture Three Ukrainian Soldiers
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
995 Subscribers
98 views
Published 20 hours ago

Lie f***ing on the floor! Who hired you?!

– the military enlistment office. I was caught on the street...

– Military enlistment office?! Are you fighting against your own people?!

Footage from the front line, where our fighters take another fortification of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and capture three Ukrainian soldiers.

And again, the combat chemistry was found - stimulants...

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket