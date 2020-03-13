Health & Politics in Cahoots | Interview of Dr. Toni Bark, M.D. from TTAV Documentary-Series

Recently, the world lost the brilliant and beautiful soul of Dr. Toni Bark. She changed the world with her incredible knowledge and passion for health. To celebrate her life's work, we want to share the important moments that we spent with her and the life-changing lessons that we learned from her.



Dr. Bark walks us through how health and politics are constantly in business with each other. This leaves us with a money-driven cycle between health and politics, leaving it's ailing society high and dry. She leaves us begging the question, how can we trust you? Why do you force us to take these vaccines?

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About Dr. Toni Bark

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Dr. Bark was the medical director for various departments and hospitals and has extensive post-residency training in aesthetic medicine, nutritional medicine, and classical homeopathy with the top trainers in the various fields.



She was certified in Lipodissolve and Mesotherapy and created the “ultimate facial” -a combination of ultrasonic dermabrasion, ultrasonic and electrical stimulation, and transdermal delivery of anti-oxidants and vitamins through electroporation.



Dr. Bark had a successful private practice in preventative medicine and anti-aging medicine, where she performed metabolic profiling, involving looking at insulin resistance, thyroid function and hormonal assessments for men and women. She had been using bio-identical hormones since the early 90’s with great results.