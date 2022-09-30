Create New Account
Why the Russians might use nuclear weapons | Ben Domenech Podcast
On this episode, Ben sits down with Rebeccah Heinrichs, a Senior Fellow at Hudson Institute specializing in US national defense policy with a focus on strategic deterrence. Ben and Rebecca address the question of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin could ultimately use nuclear weapons as an off-ramp to the war in Ukraine. They discuss NATO, US, and Russian military strategy and history to give a detailed perspective of what the next moves could be. Plus, they look at the role China is playing as the war continues.

